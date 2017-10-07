FX

American Horror Story has been no stranger to controversy during its existence, never shying away from the taboo in order to tell unique stories within a genre where folks can literally say they’ve seen everything. But the show seems to drifting into a more realistic type of horror in the Cult season, with its election theme and the antics of the evil clown cult drawing upon phobias, current events, and brutality to create “horror.”

But in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas that took 58 lives and wounded several hundred at an outdoor concert, the next episode of the series is hitting too close to reality and has many questioning if FX should delay the episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode will open with a mass shooting event that doesn’t hold back on its gore: