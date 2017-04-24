The Most WTF Moments From 'American Horror Story'

If it’s even possible, the upcoming “election-themed” season of American Horror Story may have more speculation surrounding it than last year’s heavily-shrouded-in-mystery sixth season. Okay, so it’s going to be about the 2016 presidential election … But not literally about the election, right? All we’ve known up until now is that the “batshit” season will start on election night — truly, a horror-filled night for many Americans — and that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump may or may not play a part.

It seems as though we finally have some blessed clarification as to that last point however, as Ryan Murphy said in a recent interview with E! News that the former candidates will only appear in the capacity of footage from election night — despite Sarah Paulson volunteering to play the Cheeto-colored commander-in-chief herself.

We don’t have actors playing them. You’ll see them on television. The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down. Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story.

Something even more terrible than Trump winning the election in the first place? That is frightening. Kinda makes you long for the days when creepy clowns were the biggest threat to America.

(Via EOnline)

