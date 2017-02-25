The Most WTF Moments From 'American Horror Story'

‘American Horror Story’ Creator Ryan Murphy Is Having Fun Trying To Explain The Election Theme For Season Seven

Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.17

FX

Ryan Murphy shocked a few people and made many more groan when he said the next season of American Horror Story would deal with the 2016 election. His comments on Watch What Happens Live were a departure from his strategy for season six’s theme — something that worked to a certain extent and made for a different season of the show — but now it seems he’s working on clarifying what he meant and how the election will play a role.

According to Indiewire, Murphy was talking AHS at the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon and wanted folks to know he wasn’t literally going to cover the election:

“The themes of ‘American Horror Story’ have always been allegories,” he said, while accepting his award for Television Showmanship of the Year. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

“Watch What Happens Live” is known for serving its guests plenty of booze, which Murphy blames for the slight misdirect. “They gave me three martinis in 20 minutes! That’s not good.”

Of course, on stage Friday at the Beverly Hilton, Murphy couldn’t help but make another joke, after “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” star Sarah Paulson handed him the award. As she stood nearby, he quipped, “Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of Kellyanne Conway. I don’t know! I might be rewriting!”

