‘American Horror Story’ Is Taking A Leap Into The Future For Season 8

FX

Much was made about American Horror Story‘s seventh season and its election theme before it had been revealed in its final form as AHS: Cult. Before then, there was some thought that we’d get a load of Trump and Hillary mixed with a load of murder and mayhem that we’ve become accustomed to with the show. While we did get some version of that, the final product ended up being quite different than many were originally thinking — thankfully.

Now Ryan Murphy has dropped a hint about the next season of American Horror Story and how he’s planning to take it in another different direction. While the show has traveled through time to cover the past in previous seasons, focusing on the ’50s and ’60s with Freak Show and Asylum, Murphy told the press during the TCA panel for FX on Friday that he’d be traveling in time in the opposite direction according to TV Line:

“It takes place in the future,” he teased. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

Could the show be ready to give Black Mirror a run for its money? The tone is quite different, but technology is definitely something that hasn’t been tapped by the show up to this point. Then again, future horrors don’t have to be tech-based to be scary. The apocalypse has provided many fun, scary tales up to this point and would also be fertile ground for the show to really let its freak flag fly. Cannibal gangs, cultish societies, all of the dregs from the previous seasons combined together in a hellscape America.

Being different is an interesting thought for the series. While Cult was a solid season, it relied a bit too heavily on the buzz words we heard in the 2016 election. Getting away from that and also outside of the comfort zone should be fun.

