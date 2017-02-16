The Most WTF Moments From 'American Horror Story'

02.16.17

Some nightmares just won’t end apparently. In what could hopefully be a joke since it’s on Watch What Happens Live and there is alcohol around, Ryan Murphy revealed the theme for American Horror Story for season seven will be the 2016 election. There are no real details past that according to Variety, but it does seem that the season will be inspired by the election instead of being a full adaptation of what happened.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

There could be a Trump-like character, but Trump might not be appearing himself. It’s a big maybe, but it’s some good news. Though, not much if you’re still bummed out by the revelation itself. This election just won’t die and it looks like we’ll be doing the same in the real world.

