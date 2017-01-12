FX

American Horror Story fans rejoice! Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, as FX has announced that the network has extended its order for an additional eighth and ninth seasons — in addition to the seventh season which is set to air later in 2017. This should come as little surprise as ratings have stayed solid right through the sixth installment, American Horror Story: Roanoke, and Emmy awards continue to pile up almost as high as the body count.

FX CEO John Landgraf said in a press release Thursday:

American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and – as evidenced by the most recent installment ‘Roanoke’ – it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago. Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come.

It’s assumed that the series will air in 2018 and 2019, respectively, although there was at one point talk of tandem seasons in 2016, which obviously never came to fruition. At this point Ryan Murphy probably has enough on his hands between Scream Queens (if that gets picked up for a third season), American Crime Story, and the upcoming Feud. (Am I missing anything?)

So if it wasn’t enough to endlessly, endlessly speculate as to the theme of season seven, now we have seasons eight and nine to think about, too — in addition to the very real American horror story that will be broadcasting 24/7 in the meantime.