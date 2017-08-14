The Latest ‘American Horror Story’ Teaser Might Have You Saying ‘Not The Bees!’

#American Horror Story
08.14.17 47 mins ago

The upcoming season of American Horror Story: Cult is, if nothing else, doing a good job of combining all of the things people hate the most, namely: clowns, bees, and the 2016 presidential election. The latest teaser that came out over the weekend has two of those elements, featuring a clown that blows up a balloon that’s filled with — wait for it — bees.

That was the second teaser that was released over the weekend — the first depicting some kind of bizarre clown ritual, surrounding a half naked woman (?) in the middle of the group. (Do these clowns remind anyone else of the Turok-Han from Buffy the Vampire Slater?)

Also worth noting was the fan meetup in Philadelphia on Friday that we previously mentioned, where attendees stood in line for a selection of swag and a code to unlock more locked content on the interactive fan site. And from the looks of it, Twisty the Clown is indeed going to factor heavily into the seventh season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYNOT THE BEESTWISTY THE CLOWN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP