The upcoming season of American Horror Story: Cult is, if nothing else, doing a good job of combining all of the things people hate the most, namely: clowns, bees, and the 2016 presidential election. The latest teaser that came out over the weekend has two of those elements, featuring a clown that blows up a balloon that’s filled with — wait for it — bees.
That was the second teaser that was released over the weekend — the first depicting some kind of bizarre clown ritual, surrounding a half naked woman (?) in the middle of the group. (Do these clowns remind anyone else of the Turok-Han from Buffy the Vampire Slater?)
Also worth noting was the fan meetup in Philadelphia on Friday that we previously mentioned, where attendees stood in line for a selection of swag and a code to unlock more locked content on the interactive fan site. And from the looks of it, Twisty the Clown is indeed going to factor heavily into the seventh season.
