The Americans Anxiety Report is a weekly rundown of the people and things we are currently most worried about on the show. It will get weird, because many of the people and things we will be worrying about will be tools in a plot to ruin America, put in motion by another country. Blame the show for this, not us.

10. Martha (Last week: Unranked)

Martha leaps into the rankings this week despite not appearing in the episode (or being discussed, or even really mentioned) because I had this flash in my mind when Oleg was walking around Russia, like “Hey, that’s where Martha is!” Then I started wondering what she’s up to and realized how sad and depressed and bored she must be. (Knows no one, speaks zero Russian, probably just sits around a bleak apartment by herself all day, might have a cat at best.) This isn’t a “fear for her safety” thing like it was in previous seasons. It’s more… I just worry about her. That’s all.

9. Philip (Last week: 7)

No significant physical danger for Philip this week, but looking at his face when Stan asked about potential trouble in “Paigeland” all but confirmed my suspicion that he spends hours at a time daydreaming about an alternate universe where he’s a single, childless private detective who drives around a sunny beach town in an expensive convertible and solves cases brought to him by mysterious, smoky-voiced, wealthy divorcees. Philip is a broken man.

8. Renee (Last week: Unranked)

Something is up with Renee. She’s too perfect. Let’s tick off what we know about her so far:

She drinks beer

She loves sports

She reminds Stan of “a female version” of Philip (weird, but okay)

She and Stan started dating after a few very awkward water cooler encounters initiated by a very nervous Stan, who has basically turned into a 14-year-old boy

I realize now that what I’m saying could be construed as disrespectful to both of them (“Girls don’t like sports and beer!” “Stan is too much of a loser to have a cool girlfriend!”), but it’s just… something’s up here. No one on this show can ever be happy, so she’s going to end up being a secret agent who is trying to trap Stan somehow, or they’re going to fall in love and then she will get hit by a bus or something. Either way, no chance it ends well.