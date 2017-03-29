FX

The Americans Anxiety Report is a weekly rundown of the people and things we are currently most worried about on the show. It will get weird, because many of the people and things we will be worrying about will be tools in a plot to ruin America, put in motion by another country. Blame the show for this, not us.

10. Pastor Tim (Last week: Not ranked)

I feel kind of bad for Pastor Tim. He didn’t ask for any of this, you know? A few years ago he was just a regular member of the clergy who was focused on helping the poor and maintaining his wavy hair. Life was nice and simple. Now, he has a babysitter who is the daughter of Russian spies and is all torn up about it, so he’s taking it upon himself to explain Marxism to her so she can understand her parents better. Life comes at you fast.

9. Oleg’s Mom (Last week: Not ranked)

Oleg’s Mom was a lock for the top three this week. Stone cold lock. Oleg sat her down and told her about the problems he’s having, and she was just a mess. I literally had a note written that said “OLEG WHY WOULD YOU TELL HER THAT, YOU KNOW IT WILL KILL HER.” The woman has been through so much.

Ahhh, but then. Then we learned that Oleg’s mom spent five years in a camp “doing what she had to do to survive,” and it was like, oh, I get it, Oleg’s mom is a tough bird. She just wants her boy to be happy and alive, because she already lost one son and still isn’t quite right about it. And if that happiness requires treason or violence or whatever, that’s fine with her.

8. Renee (Last week: 10)

There are two possibilities here:

NUMBER ONE: Renee was the only non-spy at the restaurant double date with Philip and Elizabeth, and she was oblivious to it all while telling stories about a youth spent climbing on garbage. Not unreasonable to assume, both because we really have no reason to believe otherwise at this point, and because even Stan is oblivious about Philip and Elizabeth. On the other hand…

NUMBER TWO: Renee was the best spy at the table and is working for the Russians (to get intel on Stan and keep a secret eye on her increasingly insubordinate countrymen), the CIA (to see what the deal was with Stan and Oleg and Nina and that whole deal), or like, someone else (rogue assassin!). Again, I have no proof of this, but I believe it with all of my heart. I half-expected the camera to tilt down under the table and reveal that she was holding a gun with a silencer attached.

Renee has secrets. I know it.

7. Elizabeth (Last week: 7)

Elizabeth and Philip have a new mission: seduce bug scientists in Kansas. While the two of them using sex to work assets is nothing new, they seem conflicted about this one. Especially Elizabeth, who is not prone to internal crises, and yet appeared to have one while hooking up with the character I have chosen to refer to as Ben the Nature Dip.

Something to keep an eye on.

6. Philip (Last week: 7)

Philip always has problems, and he seemed to take the Russian dad’s vitriol against their country oddly well, but mostly I just felt bad for him when he was striking out with Deirdre the Bug Scientist on that payphone.