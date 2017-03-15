Last week, Amy Schumer became the first of several high-profile comics to debut a brand new comedy special exclusively on Netflix in 2017. More are soon to follow, though Schumer’s The Leather Special is currently facing a deluge of not-so-nice press thanks to a mixed bag of critical reviews and what appears to be an alt-right (i.e. “white nationalist”) group on Reddit. At least, that’s according to separate reporting by Decider and Splitsider after The Leather Special‘s incredibly low user ratings were first noticed on Netflix.
As of Tuesday, Decider determined Schumer’s special had an average rating of 1.35 stars — a figure they reached by combing through all 876 “Member Reviews” on Netflix’s website. (As of this writing, however, that number has jumped to 1330 total reviews by Netflix subscribers. The average rating also increased by a slight margin, though not by much.) Of the reviews surveyed, 33 were for five stars, 17 for four, 22 for three, 85 for two, 710 for one, and 9 for zero.
Decider rightfully noted many of the negative reviews could be ascribed to misogyny, especially since many of the user comments had more to say about Schumer’s physical appearance than the special itself. Splitsider, meanwhile, did some digging and discovered concerted efforts on the r/The_Donald Reddit forum to bury Leather Special‘s ratings average into the ground. “To those that still have Netflix,” wrote one user, “please go and 1 star that piece of shit.” So just as anti-Schumer Redditors did with her 2016 book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, they proceeded to tank the special’s ratings.
Netflix subscribers and Reddit notwithstanding, The Leather Special did divide many critics. The Los Angeles Times thought it was “mostly full of the unapologetic raunch that’s contributed to [Schumer’s] success,” but ultimately felt dirtier than it was funny. Vulture and The Daily Beast, meanwhile, praised the comic’s latest attempt to combine her more recent, politically volatile material with her previous raunchier work. In that sense, Schumer deserves plenty of recognition for what she accomplishes with The Leather Special — not that anything could justify a hateful, sexist campaign to destroy her favor with Netflix.
(Via Splitsider and Decider)
I hate agreeing with those monsters, but yeah–this special SUCKED. And I really like her show and a lot of her previous specials.
Yeah. I was shocked how unfunny and lame this special was. Last time she was talking a lot about her fame, now it is about boyfriend. Terrible, hacky jokes, weak punchlines and “shocking” tales. I’m not mad, just disappointed.
Much like the Ghostbusters “remake”, this was a pile of shit and once again I find myself standing on the same side as ultra-nationalists and misogynistic dickheads. Thanks Amy, next time put some actual effort into the special (or just steal better material).
My girl is a huge Schumer fan, and she thought this sucked. But yeah no it’s totally misogyny….
A comedian is only as good as the jokes she has written for her.
So a shitty stand up special gets shitty reviews, great post.
[youtu.be]
I hate when the alt right makes you recycle jokes and preform them worse than the originals.
Beat me to it…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA her vagina smells! HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHAH
“but it’s not what it seems” usually means it is worse
I didn’t know about any of this Alt-Right crap until reading this – I just watched it and didn’t think it was nearly as funny as her past standups. Even my wife (who loves Amy Schumer) thought it wasn’t very good. TBH, it seemed like she was exhausted/drunk and just wanted to get it over with. Here’s hoping the next special delivers what made her funny to begin with.
Schumer’s last special on HBO was not good. Watch Thank God for Jokes by Mike Birbiglia instead.
Gross
Jesus, now Schumer being a shitty comedian is Trump’s fault as well. You guys really need to just take a month off from writing and hike or something.
Please take your own advice
Nothing to do with her appearance, she’s just not that funny.
You can’t have it both ways! If you don’t like her special the only conclusion is that you’re a misogynist, Trump supporting racist!
I think she’s talented and enjoy a good amount of her past material but yeah, I watched the whole thing, unfortunately it sucked.
That sure was a lot of trouble to go through to explain the bad reviews just to let us now that everyone thinks it sucked anyway.
Since when does Netflix allow zero stars by the way? Pretty sure 1 is the lowest….