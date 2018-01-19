Anderson Cooper Calls Haiti ‘One Of The Richest Countries I’ve Ever Been To’ On ‘Conan’




Following President Trump‘s comments calling places like Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations ‘sh*thole countries,’ many were quick to condemn the statement as racist and offensive. CNN’s Anderson Cooper was one of the first to speak out against the President, saying that he was constantly in awe of how the people of Haiti were so strong in the face of “more injustice than our President ever has.”

Cooper doubled down on these remarks in a Thursday night visit on Conan, who is planning his own special in Haiti as a sign of solidarity with its people. Cooper, who has spent a considerable amount of time in Haiti for work and on vacation, was quick to provide O’Brien with travel tips and had some lovely things to say about the country. After clarifying that he appreciated that O’Brien’s brand of comedy ensured that he was “having fun with people instead of making fun of them,” Cooper explained why he was such a fan of Haiti’s citizens.

“Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere, but a country can be poor economically and rich in culture and rich in the strength of the people and rich in so many different ways. Haiti is in that way among the richest countries I’ve ever been to. The Haitian people are so strong and carry themselves with such dignity, and for generations have had governments that have not paid attention to them, that have stolen from them, and yet, no matter the adversity that they’ve faced, they’ve faced it head-on.”

Cooper went on to express his lifelong love of the country and wished Conan all the best. If it’s anything like his travel specials in the past, it will definitely be one to watch.

