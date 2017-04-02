The Best Short-Lived TWD Characters

Why Andrew Lincoln Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Is TV’s Best Cheerleader

#The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
04.02.17

Getty Image

“We’re going to come out swinging,” Andrew Lincoln told The L.A. Times about the final episode of The Walking Dead’s up-and-down seventh season. “And it’s not going to stop.”

“I’m more excited for Season 8 than I’ve ever been,” Lincoln added. “I think it’s going to be big, but it’s also going to be terrifying. And I mean that from the very depths of my cynical soul.”

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on the biggest show on television, is already hyping the eighth season of The Walking Dead before the seventh season has even completed its run.

If “excited” and “big” and “terrifying” sound familiar to you, it’s because Lincoln has been echoing these sentiments not only before every season of The Walking Dead, but often before every episode. “The Walking Dead is f**king crazy,“; it will “go off the chain“; Negan has the “greatest entrance ever written,” the next episode “made me sick to my stomach.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSANDREW LINCOLNRick GrimesThe Walking Dead
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP