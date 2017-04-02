Why Andrew Lincoln Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Is TV’s Best Cheerleader

Getty Image

“We’re going to come out swinging,” Andrew Lincoln told The L.A. Times about the final episode of The Walking Dead’s up-and-down seventh season. “And it’s not going to stop.”

“I’m more excited for Season 8 than I’ve ever been,” Lincoln added. “I think it’s going to be big, but it’s also going to be terrifying. And I mean that from the very depths of my cynical soul.”

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on the biggest show on television, is already hyping the eighth season of The Walking Dead before the seventh season has even completed its run.

If “excited” and “big” and “terrifying” sound familiar to you, it’s because Lincoln has been echoing these sentiments not only before every season of The Walking Dead, but often before every episode. “The Walking Dead is f**king crazy,“; it will “go off the chain“; Negan has the “greatest entrance ever written,” the next episode “made me sick to my stomach.”