Getty Image

There’s plenty that could be said about Ann Coulter, none of it is really very positive. She’s a divisive Conservative figure that seems to right at least two books a year and they’re all testaments to trolling anything to the left of her opinion. She does have a few friends on that side, namely Bill Maher, but typically she is treated with the same caution that one might treat a demon. Not that Ann Coulter is a demon, it’s just that she seems to enjoy playing one during political discussions. It’s something she would likely wear as a badge of honor.

But there are some rumors that give her humanity a bit of a shine and the rumors about her dating Jimmie Walker from Good Times is one of them. Politically, Jimmie Walker and Ann Coulter probably are a little different, but you’d be surprised to learn that Walker doesn’t really fit into a mold of your typical celebrity with political views. That’s probably why the rumor keeps popping up over time. The spark this time was Good Times producer Norman Lear during a chat with Entertainment Weekly: