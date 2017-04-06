A Rundown Of Trump Cabinet's Feelings On Climate Change

Ann Coulter Dating Jimmie ‘JJ’ Walker Of ‘Good Times’ Might Be The Oddest Celeb Coupling In World History

Managing Editor, Trending
04.05.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

There’s plenty that could be said about Ann Coulter, none of it is really very positive. She’s a divisive Conservative figure that seems to right at least two books a year and they’re all testaments to trolling anything to the left of her opinion. She does have a few friends on that side, namely Bill Maher, but typically she is treated with the same caution that one might treat a demon. Not that Ann Coulter is a demon, it’s just that she seems to enjoy playing one during political discussions. It’s something she would likely wear as a badge of honor.

But there are some rumors that give her humanity a bit of a shine and the rumors about her dating Jimmie Walker from Good Times is one of them. Politically, Jimmie Walker and Ann Coulter probably are a little different, but you’d be surprised to learn that Walker doesn’t really fit into a mold of your typical celebrity with political views. That’s probably why the rumor keeps popping up over time. The spark this time was Good Times producer Norman Lear during a chat with Entertainment Weekly:

“I love him; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter,” Lear said. The news surprised Barris, who then listened as Lear explained he and his wife had dinner with Coulter and Walker. Lear added that Coulter turned out to be “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”

“J.J. dates Ann Coulter!” said Barris. “You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!”

Around The Web

TAGSANNE COULTERCELEBRITY COUPLESGood TimesJIMMIE WALKER

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 47 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP