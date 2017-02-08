Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It doesn’t have to all be cannibalism yuks, prison bonding and attractive Japanese twentysomethings going to the aquarium in your Netflix diet. There’s room for plucky redheads from Canadian literature too. Based on the streaming giant’s freshly arrived teaser, Netflix’s most recognizable redheads are pretty jazzed about her arrival.

In a brief promo spot, Netflix unveiled the teaser and official release date for their Anne of Green Gables adaptation. Sporting the efficient title of Anne, this CBC co-production is teasing a mix of empowerment and necessary book pummelling with folks like Kimmy Schmidt and Barbara Holland giving their approval. Granted, Barb has a variety of obstacles keeping her from enjoying the series, but it’s a warm and welcoming way of trumpeting Lucy Maud Montgomery’s arrival to Netflix.

Breaking Bad showrrunner Moira Walley-Beckett has the reins for the upcoming series. In an interview with CBC, Walley-Beckett noted that her version of this oft-adapted source is about the spirit of the books. It won’t be “doilies and teacups” with her approach.

“I feel that this Anne is entirely different,” she explained. “We’re off-book. We’re the essence of the book, we have the heart and soul of the book, we have our iconic moments that everyone can’t wait for, and we’re telling a new story. I think that is one reason why it’s entirely its own.”

Anne is slated to debut on Netflix on May 12. Keep those “Carrots” remarks to yourself, please.



