Anthony Scaramucci Is Headed To ‘Colbert’ To Share His Perspective After His Brief White House Tenure

Who’s got The Mooch? That’d be 11:35’s go-to Trump deflater Stephen Colbert. Yes, Anthony Scaramucci is heading into enemy territory was a visit on the Late Show.

Colbert will have America’s shortest-serving White House Communications Director on his CBS program on August 14. The news was announced by the host himself via Twitter.

“On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow.” shared Colbert. “This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!”

During Scaramucci’s incredibly brief yet unmistakably distinct tenure, he attracted a lot of attention on the Late Show. Mind you, when the mouthpiece of the White House brings autofellatio into the cable news cycle how could you not? Colbert has mined an ample amount of laughs from Scaramucci’s bite-size stretch in the role and here are a few of the greatest hits. Hopefully they’ll throw to one as a surprise clip for the sake of awesome TV.

