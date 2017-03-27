FXX/Uproxx

As we’re sure you’ve heard, when Archer returns on Wednesday, April 5 (at 10PM on FXX) we’ll all be entering Dreamland as Archer and company take over the 1940s with Sterling now working as a Los Angeles private eye.

What do you think of when you think of ’40s detectives? Private dicks? Gumshoes? Dames? All that and more, but those are just the most basic noir slang terms. So, before the show returns, we figured Archer fans might want to familiarize themselves with a few more obscure ones — just in case. And we also figured that Archer might need to, because those times weren’t made for the kind of phrasing that he’s used to.

