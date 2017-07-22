Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

Archer will ditch the fedora and noir-soaked detective story of Season 8 for a fresh new locale. During the Archer panel at Comic-Con on Friday, creator Matt Thompson and the cast showcased Danger Island as the theme for the next season. This doesn’t mean we’ll be leaving the confines of Archer’s head to travel to some tropical island for pirate fun and adventure, probably with a lot of Most Dangerous Game references. Season nine would premiere some time in 2018 and could set the stage for the tenth and potentially final season of the show.

Danger Island will take place in 1939 according to Indiewire, bringing a lighter tone to the season in contrast to Dreamland:

“Last season, we loved it, but things got pretty dark, pretty fast,” Thompson said. “Adam Reed has been talking about doing something fun and just having a blast [this season]. There will be quicksand, cannibals, and super intelligent monkeys.”

