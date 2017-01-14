Remembering The Bluth Family’s Worst Business Decisions

The Best Guest Stars Of Arrested Development

01.14.17
The name Bluth is practically synonymous with failure, and one of the greatest parts of Arrested Development is the hideous and hilarious fiascos that the Bluth children (and Tobias) perpetuate at every turn. Even Michael, the responsible one, has had his share of screw-ups. It is easy to dismiss their failings due to terrible parents, but a lot of this is self-inflicted. Combine having zero practical skills with over-inflated egos, and disasters are bound to occur. However, despite having the morals of pirates, these characters are still beloved and viewers ultimately want them to succeed.

While some of the Bluths’ endeavors are in earnest, their own self-interest usually wins out and they end up self-sabotaging. Either that or they are so misguided that there was no way that they can be successful. (BEES?) With season 5 coming soon, we’re surely due more terrible business ideas, but until then, let’s recall the Bluths’ greatest career fails and see what careers they might be better suited for.

Gob

Resume: Gob might take the cake for the most failed career attempts. From temporary President of The Bluth Company to Gentleman Honey Farmer, Gob has attempted a number of careers, but none so completely as being a magician.

Lowest Point: The whole magical journey, really. Gob had all of the passion, but none of the skill. Constantly struggling with the Alliance of Magicians, Gob always managed to screw up an illusion by accidentally killing doves, falling into open graves or losing control of his puppet.

Biggest Failure: Used car salesman or arms dealer due to his lack of conscience. Just don’t give him any real power — despite his braggadocio, Gob is best as a lackey. An evil lackey.

