FOX

Say “annyong” to another season of Arrested Development.

The team behind the little cult comedy that could — which ran for three poorly-rated seasons on Fox before gaining a much-larger audience through DVDs and Netflix, the show’s current distributor — have been teasing season five basically ever since season four premiered, in 2013. Creator Mitch Hurwitz wanted to release new episodes before the 2016 presidential election, which obviously didn’t happen, but Jessica Walters said, “It’s looking real good. I don’t have dates, but everybody is on board.” (Her Emmy-winning co-star is a little harder to read.) Executive producer Brian Grazer went one step further, and told The Wrap that season five “should be happening soon.”

“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” Grazer said. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest — it’s all hard… But it should be happening soon.” That jives with what Hurwitz said last summer, when he told reporters, “We’re very close. It’s what we’re trying to accomplish.” Of course, Grazer is already lying about one thing: not every actor has agreed to season five.