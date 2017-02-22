Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

02.22.17 36 mins ago
[WARNING: potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven]

The last time the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa, shared a scene together on Game of Thrones was in season one, when they watched their father get executed. And those were the happy days! Since then, they’ve endured tyrants, waifs, blindness, and pregnancy scares, and… not gotten any closer to reuniting. Unlike in real life, where Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner seem to hang out all the time. Even when they’re not together, getting matching tattoos, they’re still thinking about each other. On Turner’s 21st birthday, Williams tweeted, “Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one.”

Get it? Anyway, it’s unclear whether Sansa and Arya will finally reacquaint in season seven, but A Girl might run into an old friend. Watchers on the Wall reports that Game of Thrones has been filming in Calgary, Canada, “where they shoot the wolves against a green screen, and then blow them up in post-production to turn them into direwolves. And those weren’t the only Stark pups around: Maisie Williams was there, too!” Four of the Stark’s six direwolves — Summer, Shaggydog, Grey Wind, and Lady — are dead, leaving only Ghost, who’s chilling (literally) with Jon, and Nymeria, who hasn’t been seen since she bit Joffrey and was released into the woods in season one.

