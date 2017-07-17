HBO

If you haven’t seen the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones yet, leave now or forever be spoiled!

In the opening sequence of “Dragonstone,” Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) proved herself to be the biggest badass in all the land. (And let’s not forget to throw out props to actor David Bradley for playing Arya Stark playing Walden Frey.) In one fell swoop, Ayra enacted her vengeance on the Frey clan for their betrayal at the Red Wedding. Every male Frey of any importance now lies dead in the hall of the Twins. After slaking her thirst for her enemies’ blood, Arya mounts up and is currently headed towards King’s Landing in hopes of killing Queen Cersei.

But if George R.R. Martin has taught us anything, it’s that politics doesn’t stop just because you cut off the head. Pull down one petty lord and another will sidle in to take his place. Only in this case, the petty lord that will replace Lord Walder Frey is on Arya Stark’s side: her uncle Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies). Even if Arya didn’t free her uncle from the Frey dungeons, one of those grateful women she spared will surely remember the Stark has family rotting in their hold and free him, lest the North return to “Remember” some more.