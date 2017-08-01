Arya And Sansa Stark Reunited, But Not On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James Corden’s super-viral “Carpool Karaoke” segment is coming to Apple Music on August 8, although The Late Late Show host won’t be involved. Instead, every episode will “feature celebrity pairings,” according to Apple, “sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures.” The duos include John Legend with Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner with Metallica, and Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

That’s right: Arya and Sansa Stark, who haven’t appeared in the same scene since the end of season one, may end up reuniting on Carpool Karaoke before they do on Game of Thrones (although A Girl is getting very close to Winterfell…). In the trailer above, Williams and Turner, who are real-life BFFs (and have the tattoos to prove it), ride a mechanical dragon and presumably sing at least one Ed Sheeran song. I’m pulling for Mastodon, personally.

This leads to an important question: If you could drive around with any Game of Thrones characters, who would you pick? The Mountain and The Hound is tempting, as is Tyrion and Bronn (we know he can sing), but I’m going with Theon, Grey Worm, and Varys. And I’m only playing “My Ding-a-Ling” by Chuck Berry on repeat. If they don’t like it, they can hitch a ride on a dragon.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on August 8 on Apple Music