Donald Glover truly looked surprised when Atlanta walked away with the awards for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy — at the 2017 Golden Globes. But once he got on stage for his speech, he created a memorable moment. Not only did he take time to thank Atlanta itself and “black folks” in general. He also made sure to thank Migos for putting together “Bad and Boujee,” not because it is in the show but because it is just pretty awesome.

The show earned rave reviews in its first season and beat out plenty of big names, including Black-ish, Mozart In The Jungle, Transparent, and Veep. It also joins a few other surprises to kick off the show.

You gotta love Glover, though. He’s come a long way since hosting a fictional morning show at Greendale Community College and writing for 30 Rock. Now he’s a full-blown hip-hop sensation and a Golden Globe winner, which also puts him in a good spot when it comes to the Emmys down the road. Also good on Migos for getting that national spotlight. “Bad And Boujee” is pretty good and now it has Glover’s public seal of approval. Not too bad, and the win helped give the early part of the evening a surprise, well-deserved win for a great show.