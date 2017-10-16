The Walking Dead‘s Austin Amelio has frustrated fans of the hit AMC television show as Negan’s right-hand man Dwight, deceiving and torturing Daryl (Norman Reedus) and killing Denise (Merritt Weaver), but his status as a bad guy has started to come into question as we roll into season 8.

With the show heading for “All Out War” between zombie apocalypse survivors, Austin dropped by to hang with Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong on the latest episode of Hang Time to discuss why fans should tune in to the new episodes, which Dwight is TV’s best, unique fan interactions, and how he almost ended up a spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese.

But really, what you need to witness here is Amelio’s steely nerves as he takes B Dot on at his own game, promising to hang like no guest on Hang Time has hung before. Austin shows up to the football field supremely confident in his ability to snap B Dot’s winning streak. And considering he’s hung around longer than many characters on The Walking Dead, maybe that confidence is well founded.

You’ll have to watch the video to see how it turns out, and don’t forget to check out The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere coming up fast on Sunday, October 22nd.