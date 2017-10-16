Austin Amelio Talks ‘The Walking Dead’, Middle Fingers, And Chuck E. Cheese On ‘Hang Time’

#The Walking Dead
Presented By
2018 Honda Fit Sport

The Walking Dead‘s Austin Amelio has frustrated fans of the hit AMC television show as Negan’s right-hand man Dwight, deceiving and torturing Daryl (Norman Reedus) and killing Denise (Merritt Weaver), but his status as a bad guy has started to come into question as we roll into season 8.

With the show heading for “All Out War” between zombie apocalypse survivors, Austin dropped by to hang with Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong on the latest episode of Hang Time to discuss why fans should tune in to the new episodes, which Dwight is TV’s best, unique fan interactions, and how he almost ended up a spokesperson for Chuck E. Cheese.

But really, what you need to witness here is Amelio’s steely nerves as he takes B Dot on at his own game, promising to hang like no guest on Hang Time has hung before. Austin shows up to the football field supremely confident in his ability to snap B Dot’s winning streak. And considering he’s hung around longer than many characters on The Walking Dead, maybe that confidence is well founded.

You’ll have to watch the video to see how it turns out, and don’t forget to check out The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere coming up fast on Sunday, October 22nd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSAUSTIN AMELIOB. Dotbrandon armstrongBrandon B Dot ArmstrongHang TimeThe Walking Dead

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP