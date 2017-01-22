SNL Musical Guests That Were Hilarious In Sketches

Aziz Ansari’s Political ‘SNL’ Monologue Targeted Trump And The ‘Lower Case KKK,’ The Alt-Right

01.21.17 1 hour ago

Aziz Ansari didn’t pull any punches during his first ever Saturday Night Live monologue. The same day that millions of people around the country and the world marched in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States, Ansari celebrated hosting the show for the first time by getting political with his monologue. Ansari made some history himself just by stepping on the stage, as this hosting stint makes him the very first person of South Asian descent to take on hosting duties. It’s hard to believe the actor and comedian wasn’t feeling the effects of both good and bad historic moments taking place this week, and his monologue reflected him being in that headspace.

Ansari pilloried Trump, the KKK (or the alt-right, aka the “lowercase kkk”), and racists in general in his opening thoughts. As could be expected from Ansari’s usual stand up comedy style, the monologue was equal parts cutting humor and thoughts on real and important issues. For every joke about the fact that Donald Trump is probably sitting at home watching a brown guy make fun of him on national television or references to the Women’s March, there was a joke about people who rationalize still listening to Chris Brown’s music.

