ABC

ABC’s spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise has officially suspended filming after “allegations of misconduct” on set in Mexico. The cast is reportedly being flown back to the United States while the network undergoes an official investigation of what went on amongst the cast. Filming started around June 3rd before the show’s planned premiere on August 8th, and Warner Bros. has released an official statement about the news:

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

As of now, the network and the studio aren’t offering up any further clues about what the misconduct could be or what any potential responsive action could involve. However, reality television rumor mill and sometimes-reporter Reality Steve (AKA Steve Carbone) provided some insight via an Instagram taken by a fan in the Puerto Vallarta airport.

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

While there are limited details about the situation in question, Steve is also reporting that whatever happened may have involved recent Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who was just recently voted off the currently-airing season of The Bachelorette. Neither of them are pictured in the airport group picture. The summer show takes place in a tropical locale where cast members of previous seasons show up to drink, fraternize, and maybe find love. As of now it looks like the season will move forward eventually, but when filming will resume is unknown right now.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)