It’s finally here! Season 21 of The Bachelor returned Monday night with three-time loser at love Nick Viall hoping the fourth time’s the charm as he finally gets a chance at the helm of the flagship Bachelor wheel. Nick is a bit different than most Bachelors, and not just because this is his fourth appearance in the Bachelor universe. See, unlike, say, last year’s Ben Higgins who you just kind of assume looks like a Ken doll below the belt, this guy f*cks.

Nick appeared on both seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, making it to the fantasy suite and finishing as runner-up both times. It was during his appearance in the season 10 finale that Nick established himself as sort of a villain by revealing on live TV that Bachelorette Andi Dorfman had in fact, done the deed in the fantasy suite — a cardinal Bachelor faux pas. He later had sex with season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe after weaseling his way back on the show halfway through the season, which likewise didn’t win him many fans — all this before carrying on yet another relationship on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. Nick has bedded many women on television, but he also had sex with one of the contestants this season before it even started. (More on that in a bit.)

This is all why one contestant, a 23-year-old mental health counselor named Taylor, told Nick after exiting the limo, “Before coming, all my girlfriends were like, ‘No! He’s a complete piece of sh*t.'” Well, she’s not totally wrong, but at the very least this already has the makings of one fantastic season of reality trash television. Speaking of, here are the highlights from last night’s premiere as we met the 30 women with low self esteem vying for Nick’s heart.

Too Many Red Dresses

Stacey: Probably the worst problem you can have as a Bachelor contestant (other than someone sneaking Ex-Lax into the Chardonnay) is not being able to set yourself apart from the crowd. Several women experienced this in the premiere episode because apparently some unofficial memo went out that everybody was supposed to wear a red dress. Suffice to say, the women wearing red didn’t take this well, while all of the other women gloated that they had the foresight to not wear a red dress. Just look at those ladies up there. Look at their faces. This is probably the biggest humiliation they have ever suffered in their entire lives.

Liz, The Vegas Doula

Brian: A few things you need to know about Liz, the Vegas doula

– She met Nick once before.

– “Met” in the biblical sense, as the two of them hit it off at Jade and Tanner’s wedding and proceeded to have sex that night.

– Liz starts out by being coy about what happened, saying of their hookup “That depends how you define that term. I plead the Fifth,” then turning around not 10 minutes later and telling us they had sex.

– Liz would be a bad witness at a trial.

– Nick 100 percent did not have any idea who she was when she showed up for the limo introduction, and only realized who she was when Chris Harrison — solid dude, Chris — tipped him off later, before everyone went into the house.

– Nick totally took credit for recognizing her, like “Oh yeah, of course I knew it was you,” which I think Chris Harrison would be okay with.

– Nick apparently asked for her number at the wedding and got shot down, and left his number for her and never got a call, which makes Liz’s motivations for wanting him now a weeee bit suspicious. (RIGHT REASONS ALERT.)

– Nick is pissed

– There should be a TV show called Vegas Doula.

I think that about covers it.