Emily and Haley Ferguson are best known as the 23-year-old identical blonde twins from Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, who were notable in that their appearance marked the first time in Bachelor history that two blood-related siblings were technically dating the same man — which was initially confusing because no one knew if they were supposed to be considered two separate contestants or the same contestant. (Spoiler alert! They were two separate contestants. Thank God!)

Emily and Haley eventually went on to appear on last year’s Bachelor in Paradise, where they became something of what you’d call fan favorites thanks to the, uh, charmingly naive way they see the world through blonde-tinted glasses. So it should come as little surprise that Emily and Haley are coming back with a spinoff show of their very own on the Freeform network — which was home to Bachelor Ben’s spinoff last year, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After.

The network announced the spinoff at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Tuesday, and the synopsis is as follows:

Their season, titled The Twins: Happily Ever After, will find the twins saying goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom’s roof and beginning the hilarious journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.

Being that their respective former careers in the original Bachelor bios were listed simply as “twin,” I’m not sure where there is to go from here. But one thing is for sure is that the twins will be providing plenty of their trademark “blonde” moments along the way (to put it nicely), so with that let’s take a look back at some of their past highlights.