FX

Chip Baskets (Zach Galifianakis) from the FX comedy, Baskets, is the quintessential dreamer. An aspiring clown, Chip goes to extremes to make his dreams come true. And while it’s not always clear if the effort is worth the (ample trouble and the endless sacrifices), Chip still stands as an inspiration in a world where dismissing your dreams is par for the course. If you’re prone to big dreams or small ones, take inspiration from these Chip Basket moments from the first season of Baskets.

“Being a clown is the most important thing in the world to me.”

FX

Cheese puffs and shaking off the dreaded puff dust remnants also seem like they’re pretty high on Chip’s priority list, but you can’t deny that he is dedicated to his clowning career, especially when you consider all the sacrifices he makes in pursuit of said dream.

Remember, you’ve gotta identify your target before you can take your shot and you’ve gotta keep your eye on the ball… while allowing ample breaks for snacking.