Chip Baskets Lines For When You Refuse To Let Go Of Your Dreams

#FX #Zach Galifianakis
Brought To You By
Baskets on FX

FX

Chip Baskets (Zach Galifianakis) from the FX comedy, Baskets, is the quintessential dreamer. An aspiring clown, Chip goes to extremes to make his dreams come true. And while it’s not always clear if the effort is worth the (ample trouble and the endless sacrifices), Chip still stands as an inspiration in a world where dismissing your dreams is par for the course. If you’re prone to big dreams or small ones, take inspiration from these Chip Basket moments from the first season of Baskets.

“Being a clown is the most important thing in the world to me.”

FX

Cheese puffs and shaking off the dreaded puff dust remnants also seem like they’re pretty high on Chip’s priority list, but you can’t deny that he is dedicated to his clowning career, especially when you consider all the sacrifices he makes in pursuit of said dream.

Remember, you’ve gotta identify your target before you can take your shot and you’ve gotta keep your eye on the ball… while allowing ample breaks for snacking.

TOPICS#FX#Zach Galifianakis
TAGSBASKETSFXShareableZach Galifianakis

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP