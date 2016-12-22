SNL Commercials You Wish Were Real

This Behind The Scenes Look At ‘SNL’ Shows All The Moving Parts After A Cold Open

#SNL
12.21.16 23 hours ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Seeing how the sausage gets made is usually a very mixed experience. While the illusion of seamlessness gets broken, there is still an appreciation that comes from seeing all the moving parts and seeing all of the work that goes into creating the spectacle. However, once you see the man behind the curtain, there’s no going back. In this way, unless you’re in the audience, there is a fair bit of background stuff that you don’t get to see when watching Saturday Night Live. In a new video, the illusion is stripped away and viewers can get a glimpse at all of the hustle and bustle that occurs during the opening credits.

This clip takes place during last Saturday’s episode after Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump cold open and host Casey Affleck‘s opening monologue. In a way, the work is mesmerizing, watching dozens of people scurry around stage, breaking down the sets while under a time crunch. It’s almost like a choreographed dance, with these professionals doing what they do best, proving that even the smallest parts have a huge impact on the finished product. It’s great that these hardworking pros finally get their due, even if we lose a tiny bit of the magic.

(Via SNL‘s YouTube Channel)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSBEHIND-THE-SCENESCOLD OPENsaturday night liveSNL

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP