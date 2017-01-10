Golden Globes Moments That Are Tough To Top

Ben Affleck Takes Out Some Frustration On Casey Affleck Over Being Snubbed In His Golden Globes Speech

#Golden Globes 2017
Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.10.17

Ben Affleck was the guest on Monday’s post-Golden Globes episode and part of the discussion had to be focused his brother Casey Affleck. The younger Affleck walked away with a best actor statue last night and seemed to thank everybody — including the vile Matt Damon according to Jimmy Kimmel — but neglected to give his brother even a nod. And Ben Affleck noticed. It doesn’t help that Ben gave his brother a shout out when he won for Good Will Hunting all those years ago. Luckily there’s some time to make up for it at the Oscars next month, but Ben Affleck got a little revenge with Kimmel by dropping some silliness about his brother.

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2017
TAGSBEN AFFLECKCASEY AFFLECKGolden Globes 2017jimmy kimmelmatt damon
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 day ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP