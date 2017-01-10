Ben Affleck was the guest on Monday’s post-Golden Globes episode and part of the discussion had to be focused his brother Casey Affleck. The younger Affleck walked away with a best actor statue last night and seemed to thank everybody — including the vile Matt Damon according to Jimmy Kimmel — but neglected to give his brother even a nod. And Ben Affleck noticed. It doesn’t help that Ben gave his brother a shout out when he won for Good Will Hunting all those years ago. Luckily there’s some time to make up for it at the Oscars next month, but Ben Affleck got a little revenge with Kimmel by dropping some silliness about his brother.