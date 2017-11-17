While most of Ben Affleck’s interview with Stephen Colbert was typical promotional material and fairly lighthearted, things change a bit once the host brings Harvey Weinstein into the chat. “This is a comedy show, correct?,” Affleck says jokingly before meeting Colbert in the middle of murky territory to discuss his reaction to the Weinstein allegations, what he thought he had to do given his connection to the disgraced mogul, and the allegations that were made against him after the Weinstein scandal opened the flood gates.
Things were a little awkward given Affleck’s proximity to the scandal, his possible knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior, and the voices that have spoken out about him in the weeks that followed. There was also the matter of the awkward joke he made about sexual harassment during a Justice League promotional event earlier in the week, another thing he addressed with Colbert. He avoids another during this interview, keeping his words focused on the allegations and believing the women speaking out:
“What I was accused of by a woman was of touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologized for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up. It’s just the kind of thing that we have to as men, as we become more aware of this, be really, really mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable and say, ‘If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change. I want to be part of the solution.’ And to not shy away from these uncomfortable or awkward or strange encounters…
“I think the most important thing to do is to support the voices that are coming forward, believe them, and create a business where more women are empowered and in place so less of this happens. And so that there is a way of reporting this stuff so that people can feel safe doing it.”
