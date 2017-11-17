While most of Ben Affleck’s interview with Stephen Colbert was typical promotional material and fairly lighthearted, things change a bit once the host brings Harvey Weinstein into the chat. “This is a comedy show, correct?,” Affleck says jokingly before meeting Colbert in the middle of murky territory to discuss his reaction to the Weinstein allegations, what he thought he had to do given his connection to the disgraced mogul, and the allegations that were made against him after the Weinstein scandal opened the flood gates.

Things were a little awkward given Affleck’s proximity to the scandal, his possible knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior, and the voices that have spoken out about him in the weeks that followed. There was also the matter of the awkward joke he made about sexual harassment during a Justice League promotional event earlier in the week, another thing he addressed with Colbert. He avoids another during this interview, keeping his words focused on the allegations and believing the women speaking out: