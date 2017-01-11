It’s been said that the best way to deal with pain and trauma is through laughter, so it helps to have a side dish of comedy with every Trump tweet that may invoke “Oh God I can’t believe this man is going to president” fears and anxieties. Here to help is Bess Kalb, a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and an occasional New Yorker contributor. For a while now she’s been trolling Trump hilariously in the voice of a kindly mother or aunt, or even a fawning wife. Case in point: her tweets in response to the bombshell “golden showers” news that dropped yesterday.
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Writer Bess Kalb Is The Best Thing About Every Trump Tweet
01.11.17
Brett has been a New York Times contributing writer, a national affairs reporter for Yahoo! News, and a writer/editor at Gawker Media. Brett has also written for Esquire, Yahoo! Sports, Deadspin, Complex, Gourmet, Hazlitt, Animal, Gambit, and Dealbreaker.
