01.11.17
It’s been said that the best way to deal with pain and trauma is through laughter, so it helps to have a side dish of comedy with every Trump tweet that may invoke “Oh God I can’t believe this man is going to president” fears and anxieties. Here to help is Bess Kalb, a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and an occasional New Yorker contributor. For a while now she’s been trolling Trump hilariously in the voice of a kindly mother or aunt, or even a fawning wife. Case in point: her tweets in response to the bombshell “golden showers” news that dropped yesterday.

Brett has been a New York Times contributing writer, a national affairs reporter for Yahoo! News, and a writer/editor at Gawker Media. Brett has also written for Esquire, Yahoo! Sports, Deadspin, Complex, Gourmet, Hazlitt, Animal, Gambit, and Dealbreaker.

