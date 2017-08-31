FX / Uproxx

When American Horror Story first premiered in 2011, series creator Ryan Murphy initially intended for each season to be its own self-contained story, completely unrelated to other seasons. The plan made sense, especially since Murphy planned for the same pool of actors to play different characters each time. But by the time season four’s Freak Show rolled around, Murphy had changed his mind — as Murphy is wont to do — and started introducing connections to previous seasons.

At first it seemed like a game changer to see Pepper and Sister Mary Eunice (Naomi Grossman and Lily Rabe) pop up. But in the seasons since then Murphy has been giddily connecting the dots while fans delight in trying to unpack the connections.

By now we’ve seen Billie Dean Howard, Queenie, realtor Marcy, Dr. Charles Montgomery (and the Murder House) turn up in Hotel. Lana Winters appeared in Roanoke, which also explained the Mott family lineage and the origin of the Supreme witches in Coven. Given that the show jumps around in time and the dead don’t necessarily stay dead, it seems like any characters are fair game at this point.

With that in mind, here are the top ten American Horror Story characters we hope to see return someday. (Pretty please?)

10. “Twisty the Clown” (John Carroll Lynch) — Season Four, Freak Show

FX

This one is sort of a given, since season seven’s clown- and election-themed Cult has already heavily implied that the folklore of Twisty is going to heavily influence the season. However, John Carroll Lynch has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Twisty. Lynch’s schedule notwithstanding, it seems very unlikely that they wouldn’t bring back the fan favorite character.

9. “Iris” (Kathy Bates) — Season Five, Hotel

FX

When Hotel concluded, the season wrapped up with a nice little epilogue featuring the living, dead, and undead (or whatever vampires are considered in the American Horror Story universe), but it would be nice to check in (pun intended) with our favorite concierge at some point. Kathy Bates’ underdog Iris really came into her own over the course of the season, turning into one of the season’s most interesting characters.