Last Updated: January 4th
Even if you lost the accents, you can almost always tell when a show is British: the pacing is slower and more deliberate, the seasons are “series” with fewer episodes, and the humor is as dry as old bread. British shows spark innumerable remakes here in America, while the UK seems to only want our reality television. They work well as binge-able Netflix series as long as you’re willing to focus a little bit more than usual. Sure, you might need to pay a little more attention to them, but just look at how many series you can get through in one sitting! Thankfully, the streaming service has a wide variety to choose from, from crime thrillers to absurd comedy. So sit back with a pint and enjoy the 15 best British shows on Netflix right now.
Related: The 15 Funniest Shows On Netflix Right Now
The Detectorists (2 series)
It might be easy to write off the premise of two grown men who spend the majority of their time traipsing across open fields waving metal sticks around as boring, but all you have to do is give The Detectorists an episode or two to get hooked. The series centers on Lance (Toby Jones) and Andy (Mackenzie Stone), two metal detectors (sorry, “detectorists”) who are proud members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club as they spend their days digging up rubbish in other people’s property. The Detectorists could have easily gone ultra-comedic by snickering at asocial weirdos, but it treats its protagonists as just regular blokes with girlfriends, friendships, and aspirations who just happened to be passionate about their hobby. Crook (who also wrote and directed the series) and Jones and their delightful banter, and the series’ comforting music and sprawling landscapes make its 13 episodes fly by, almost too quickly.
Thumbs up for The IT Crowd, House of Cards, Dead Set, Black Books, Sherlock, and Black Mirror.
But what we really need from Netflix is Utopia, In the Flesh, and Inside No. 9 (especially for the “12 Days of Christine” masterpiece.)
I thought Ricky Gervais’ Derek was pretty solid. Does a great job of wringing various emotions out of you.
I will never not recommend Peep Show every time I see one of these lists. Also, as a bonus, if you’re a fan of The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat is also fairly watchable. Lastly, why the fuck isn’t Toast of London on any streaming service yet?
Full (bootleg) episodes of T of L are to be found on YouTube.
Yes I can hear you Clem Fandango.
Just started watching CrazyHeads, looks promising.
So many better shows available than those on this list:
River (6-ep limited series starring Stellan Skarsgard)
Spotless (joint French – Brit production)
Hinterland (kind of slow-moving but fascinating Welsh detective drama)
The Last Kingdom (series about Viking invasion of Britain and King Alfred, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories series)
Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell (based on book of same title)
And I second two others mentioned in others comments: Happy Valley, and Crashed.
Jonathan Strange and Mr. Morrell was outstanding. That probably tops my list for BBC shows on Netflix. Even over Sherlock tbh.
Just finished Doctor Foster which was quite good.
If you like your humor really dark and uncomfortable, “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” with Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm is awesome.
Dead Set isn’t a series, its a shitty movie they put into 15-20 minute segments for some reason.
Peep Show is missing from this, and belongs in the top 5 list of all TV shows.
Doctor Martin deserves a mention- at least above An Idiot Abroad.
Everybody Just Does Nothing
Spaced
Still Game
Keeping Up Appearances
Father Ted
Crashing- new one, damn good
Fried-also new, pretty good
Christ almighty, you’re right. They left out Doc Martin, Father Ted, Keeping Up Appearances (!!!), and Spaced. Man, for shame.
Are all those on NetFlix?
Friday Night Dinner. Fleabag (Might as well lump in Crashing). Accused. Mad Dogs. Not Going Out. Psychoville.
Is Not Going Out on NF? I’ve never seen it and have often looked.
Where’s Happy Valley? It’s definitely a lot better than The Fall.
Couldn’t agree more. Leagues ahead.