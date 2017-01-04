BBC Home Video

Even if you lost the accents, you can almost always tell when a show is British: the pacing is slower and more deliberate, the seasons are “series” with fewer episodes, and the humor is as dry as old bread. British shows spark innumerable remakes here in America, while the UK seems to only want our reality television. They work well as binge-able Netflix series as long as you’re willing to focus a little bit more than usual. Sure, you might need to pay a little more attention to them, but just look at how many series you can get through in one sitting! Thankfully, the streaming service has a wide variety to choose from, from crime thrillers to absurd comedy. So sit back with a pint and enjoy the 15 best British shows on Netflix right now.

BBC

The Detectorists (2 series)

It might be easy to write off the premise of two grown men who spend the majority of their time traipsing across open fields waving metal sticks around as boring, but all you have to do is give The Detectorists an episode or two to get hooked. The series centers on Lance (Toby Jones) and Andy (Mackenzie Stone), two metal detectors (sorry, “detectorists”) who are proud members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club as they spend their days digging up rubbish in other people’s property. The Detectorists could have easily gone ultra-comedic by snickering at asocial weirdos, but it treats its protagonists as just regular blokes with girlfriends, friendships, and aspirations who just happened to be passionate about their hobby. Crook (who also wrote and directed the series) and Jones and their delightful banter, and the series’ comforting music and sprawling landscapes make its 13 episodes fly by, almost too quickly.