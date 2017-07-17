Welcome back to Game of Lulz, our round up of all the best Game of Thrones memes and fun based on each episode. This time, after a long break between seasons, we’re focusing on the season 7 premiere. This episode had it all! Mass murder, sexy leather pirate pants, Ed Sheeran, some sweet Brienne/Tormund shipping, hints of Cleganebowl, a poop montage, Ed Sheeran, pretty much everything a fan could ever want… aside from the next six episodes, watchable right now, back to back Netflix style.

Barring another screener leak, that’s not about to happen, so we’ll just have to entertain ourselves with some memes instead. Don’t worry, we’ve evenly distributed them across the entire episode to avoid any excessive Sheeran exposure side effects. If symptoms occur, however, simply double your intake of Lyanna Mormont quotes until a warm empowering glow takes hold.