Fire finally met ice on Game of Thrones as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arrived on the shores of Dragonstone. While he would not bend the knee to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), they are certainly on the path to a mutual, albeit embattled, understanding (and possibly more).

Elsewhere, Cersei (Lena Headey) got revenge, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) continued to prove how weak he truly is, and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) came back to Winterfell talking like that one friend who went and studied nihilism abroad in Germany for a semester.

As we’re nearly at the halfway point in the season (I KNOW), each episode continues to get more and more action packed. The chess pieces are moving rapidly, so let’s take a look at some of the biggest moments from “The Queen’s Justice.”

“Right now, you and I and Cersei and everyone else, we’re children, playing at a game, screaming that the rules aren’t fair.” — Jon Snow

Part of what sets Jon apart from the others vying for the Iron Throne is that he recognizes that the real threat is a supernatural one, not a mortal one. However, this knowledge does have a tendency to blind him to all else, and while the squabbles between Daenerys and Cersei may feel insignificant, it is still one of the many tasks at hand.