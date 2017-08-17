HBO

While many try to make it alone on Game of Thrones, Sansa reminded us in the season seven trailer, “the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.” In the midst of so much weird magic, shifting alliances, and outright murder, it’s best to have a team of ride-or-dies at your back if you’re going to survive in Westeros.

While Jon Snow (Kit Harington) may have assembled the most badass team of your faves to ever grace the small screen in “Eastwatch,” this suicide squad is hardly the first team to scheme their way to the top of the wheel. Many of these groups have long since splintered (or most of their members have ended up dead), but for a while they held their own in the great game.

12. The Night’s Watch Murder Dudes

HBO

Honestly, f*ck these guys. Did Jon Snow have some kinks that needed to be worked out in his leadership style? Sure. Jon was raised with that pesky Stark mix of nobility and pride. But the rest of the Night’s Watch certainly shouldn’t have gone all Make Westeros Great Again with the arrival of wildlings. Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale), Olly (Brenock O’Connor), and the rest of angry mob were only united in their hatred of Jon Snow, but they certainly were effective in their methods. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t make that death stick.

11. The Women of Dorne

HBO

So much potential, such poor execution. Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and her Sand Snakes could have been real power players in Westeros, but their lack of discipline and hot-headed strikes kept them firmly in the disappointment phase. The arrival of the Red Viper (Pedro Pascal) in Westeros was like a shot of adrenaline to the arm of the show, but unfortunately by the time the last Sand Snake was dispatched, they were just running on fumes.

10. Team Stannis

HBO

Stannis (Stephen Dillane) started out with good intentions. Following the demise of his brother Robert (Mark Addy), Stannis threw his name into the ring to be the next to sit on the Iron Throne after the reveal that Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) may have been slightly less than legitimate. Stannis gets major points for being the first to believe in the potential of Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), who has since become the best character on the show, but loses all of that goodwill due to all of the actions of Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Murdering your own brother with a demonic shadow baby and burning your daughter at the stake is way, way over the line. Ultimately, this team didn’t have what it took to go the distance, but a couple of major players have gone on to bigger and better things.

9. The White Walkers

HBO

For most of the series, these guys have only sporadically popped up to remind viewers that they still exist. However, every time they show their terrifying faces, people are immediately reminded of who the real threat is. The generals of this ghastly army are a constant specter of death over everything else occurring on Game of Thrones, and we got a taste of what they were really capable of during the battle of Hardhome, but in the final stretch to the end, we’re certain to see the true extent of their insatiable hunger. Yikes.

8. Bran’s Cadre

HBO

The fact that this group survived as long as they did in the wild is a real testament to their mettle. Bran (Isaac Hampstead Wright) and Rickon (Art Parkinson) needed all the help that they could get after they were forced to flee their ancestral home in Winterfell, and Hodor (Kristian Nairn) and Osha (Natalie Tena) did their damnedest to keep those boys alive. The arrival of Jojen (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) added a new, mystical dimension to the group dynamics, sending Bran down his path to being the Three Eyed Raven. This motley crew may have had an extremely rough go of things (they are almost all dead at this point), but their devotion to Bran was admirable.