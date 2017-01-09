Last Updated: January 9th
There are a lot of good TV shows on Netflix (and you can find more with these secret codes). The bread-and-butter of the Netflix service, however, is its original programming. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at the 27 best Netflix original series right now.
27. Flaked (1 season, 8 episodes)
Flaked is one of the few Netflix originals that never managed to generate any buzz, and it turns out, there was a reason for that: It’s not a very good series. Developed by Will Arnett along with his Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz, Flaked follows Chip, a so-called self-help guru who dispenses advice to friends and neighbors in his Venice neighborhood. Chip, however, has problems of his own (he’s in AA, for instance, but he’s still drinking). Much of the storyline revolves around whether Chip will screw over his best friend and begin dating the woman with whom he is smitten, London (Ruth Kearney). Flaked is aimless, dreary and moves like molasses. There’s a decent cast here (Annabeth Gish, Kirstie Alley, and Heather Graham also show up), and a great deal of talent behind the camera. Unfortunately, little of that talent translates into what’s onscreen.
Kimmy Schmidt is fucking horrible.
I liked Love, but the least likable aspect was the titular love story. If it was just about some people being messes, it would have been better. I don’t believe for a second that the two of them are destined for love.
Marco Polo is delightful, and Kimmy Schmidt has about one good laugh for every five uncomfortable silences.
Does this list not include shows that became Netflix originals, like Black Mirror, Gilmore Girls: AYITL, Degrassi, and Arrested Development? I know with GG, the length might be the issue.
ALSO as someone who is a huge political science nerd and considers The West Wing my favorite dramatic TV show of all time, I HATED House of Cards. A lot of people told me I should watch it because I’d love it and I couldn’t get through 5 minutes of it. I think it really plays to a hugely overblown cynicism that so many people have toward politicians that I think is misguided and allows ordinary citizens to absolve themselves of their responsibilities as political actors. It’s kind of the anti-West Wing because WW, while very nuanced and painstakingly realistic (due to having people who actually worked in government as producers and consultants), is ultimately, at its core, very idealistic about politics and government, as am I.
Also I LOVE Kimmy Schmidt. I’ve watched every episode multiple times. And there is no WAY it should be #1 on this list.
Am I the only one who thinks Master of None is the dirt worst? I watched the first episode and it was just awful. The only laughing I did was at how dreadful it was.
Narcos is really good, but really graphically violent. Excellent usage of actual news footage spliced into the storytelling. If you can stand the violence, you’ll watch it all in a few days.
What about Orphan Black ? I think that show is far better than most of the ones in the list…
I agree, but that’s not an Original Series by Netflix.
Stranger Things > Luke Cage.
Negan would make 15 of these shows better.
Glitch? I thought that was a pretty good start to a series! Love Bloodline and Wentworth!
House Of Cards’ disaster of a third season and mediocre fourth season drag it’s average way down, it’s ranked way too high here
I hear a lot of praise for Bloodline. One of my best friends swears by it, thinks it’s the best show on Netflix. I just cannot get into it. I watched the first 4-5 woodies, and it’s not engaging at all. It seems like nothing actually happens in the show. I’m sure it gets a little better, but I hate the pacing, and I hate having to force myself through a show just so it becomes decent.
I agree. I’m baffled by the praise it gets, although the cast is undeniable. The lugubrious, overly talky voiceovers in what I watched of S1 came close to parody (“We weren’t bad people…….but we did a bad thing.”)
I agree with the user asking about Peaky Blinders… It’s easily one of my favorites and I liked it more than bloodline and house of cards.
Not a netflix original
What a bullshit list
Jesus the headline is Best Netflix Original series yet for the most part you have a line about how bad it is and the show goes no where, for each of these series. Are they best or not?
How is Peaky Blinders not even on this list. It’s easily better than all these chick sitcoms
Yes. Beyond absurd!
Maybe because it’s a BBC show and not a Netflix original?
No love for With Bob & David :(
Underrated: Stranger Things.
Overrated: House of Cards
Bloodline is my next one up, but I’m really going to have to suppress the thought of Kyle Chandler’s character just being Coach Taylor on a vacation.
Does anyone else just stop watching House of Cards after the twist in the 2nd season? I mean it jumped the fucking Shark, he’s a goddamn politician for christ sake.
I hated that show, stop talking to the camera you closet case!
@Yogi yup. If by ‘jumped the shark’ you mean ‘got pushed into a subway train’.
Why is a series you call “not very good” on a list of “the 21 best Netflix series”? Nothing from your description suggests there’s any reason to watch the show at all, which leads me to believe you don’t quite grasp the concept of a “best of” list.
21 best shows does not mean that they are any good. They are just the best ones in a certain category, which could include nothing but shit.
Then again, maybe they should have made a list of 15 best original Netflix shows to avoid this happening, but it’s Rowles so who the fuck even cares.
So why not do some actual work (instead of click baiting synergy) and commit to an actual critical selection of the 10 best?
Why? BECAUSE THE ABYSS IS OPEN AND WE’RE ALL POURING IN.
Sense8? You mean Lana Wachowski’s dream journal? That show is fucking garbage.
About to chech out Rebirth. I like the main actor, so hope it doesnt suck.
Andddd its a movie. Damnit. I need a new show after finishing Stranger Thi5
*Things
Narcos should be in the Top 10.
Jessica Jones is about 10 spots too high.
Should have been 8 episodes. After “The box” it dragged and got pretty fuckin stupid. The brother/sister, Nuke , Hope, All of them just meh.
Rank more different. I have opinion.
Stranger Things, comparing Will to Elliott in ET would be wrong, he’s more like Doug from The Hangover. Now comparing Mike to Elliott would be apt.
Colombia. I can definitely tell which part of that paragraph you copy pasted.
I don’t get the hate for Flaked. I thought it was really good.
IMO, both Kimmy and Bojack lost some of their magic in season 2. Most series’ don’t really hit their stride until season 2 or 3 but I’m afraid that the best seasons are behind them.
Daredevil on the other hand put together one of the best seasons of any show to date.
I’m loving Narcos, but I wish there was a character I could root for. It seems like both the “good guys” and “bad guys” are progressively going insane.
Opinions!
I loved Love, it should be higher dammit!
I really wish Flaked could be lower though…
Master of None should be #2 with Bojack at number #1. Daredevil is rated to highly and Jessica Jones not high enough and I will never understand people who think House of Cards is a good show past the first season.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is really stupid and barely makes sense, but it makes me laugh out loud more than any other show in recent memory so I concur. Sense8 was probably my favorite non-comedy on netflix but mostly because I had such low expectations.
#2 should be Bloodline. #1 should be Stranger Things.
I really enjoy both of those.
I love Bloodline but the write up is right. The second season was a bit of a letdown till the end. The first season, every episode was practically perfect.
@Staubachlvr Spot on. And Stranger Things is a masterful mix of hat tips and original storytelling. It’s its own, free standing thing, but periodically we get hit with an awesome sequence that is paying homage to ET or Stand By Me etc. etc.
@Staubachlvr
So far the second season is pretty good IMO. I think Butz
and Chandler stepped up their games this season.