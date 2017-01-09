The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

The 27 Best Netflix Original Series Right Now, Ranked

#Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
01.09.17 2 hours ago 50 Comments




Last Updated: January 9th

There are a lot of good TV shows on Netflix (and you can find more with these secret codes). The bread-and-butter of the Netflix service, however, is its original programming. If you’re trying to figure out exactly which original show to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at the 27 best Netflix original series right now.

27. Flaked (1 season, 8 episodes)





Flaked is one of the few Netflix originals that never managed to generate any buzz, and it turns out, there was a reason for that: It’s not a very good series. Developed by Will Arnett along with his Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz, Flaked follows Chip, a so-called self-help guru who dispenses advice to friends and neighbors in his Venice neighborhood. Chip, however, has problems of his own (he’s in AA, for instance, but he’s still drinking). Much of the storyline revolves around whether Chip will screw over his best friend and begin dating the woman with whom he is smitten, London (Ruth Kearney). Flaked is aimless, dreary and moves like molasses. There’s a decent cast here (Annabeth Gish, Kirstie Alley, and Heather Graham also show up), and a great deal of talent behind the camera. Unfortunately, little of that talent translates into what’s onscreen.

