Ranking The 10 Best New Netflix TV Series Of 2017

Two years ago, Netflix’s nearly 75 million users watched 42 billion hours of content on the streaming service over the course of that year. Those numbers have only grown since as Netflix has added more original content, including over 50 new seasons of television aimed at adults in 2017 alone. That’s practically a new season of television each week and that doesn’t even include their stand-up specials, original movies, kids’ programming, and docuseries. With so much content and only a limited time with which to watch it, here’s a list of the 10 best new shows on Netlfix in 2017, which should offer viewers a good starting place when seeking out new series to consume.

10. Ozark

Ozark, from part of the team behind Ben Affleck’s The Accountant, feels like a combination of another Netflix series, Bloodline, and Breaking Bad, for which Ozark invites many comparisons. Ozark sees Marty (Jason Bateman) — a financial planner turned money launderer — and his wife (Laura Linney) move from Chicago to a small, backwoods Missouri resort town in an effort to clean $8 million in three months, lest their entire family be killed by a Mexican drug cartel. Those efforts are further complicated by a marriage that in free fall and a group of local rednecks determined to steal Marty’s ill-gotten gains. It’s stressful, high-intensity television, although if often suffocates beneath the grimness of the tone. Despite the presence of the glib Bateman and his deadpan sense of humor, Ozark is not exactly a fun show. In fact, it’s barely entertaining. But like Bloodline or an engrossing, page-turning noir, it’s the kind of series that compels anxious viewers to binge through it just to see if the antagonists survive. It’s a seedy, well-written, well-acted series, and a seasoned Bateman is terrific in this, but the entire point of Ozark is to put the viewer through the wringer: We don’t watch for resolution; we watch for relief from the suspense.

9. Atypical

Atypical is the kind of single-camera sitcom that would feel right at home among ABC’s family sitcoms like Speechless, Black-ish, Fresh off the Boat and The Goldbergs (in fact, creator Robia Rashid previously worked as a producer on The Goldbergs). It’s a charming coming-of-age show about Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old from Connecticut with high-functioning autism. He’s arrived at an age when he’s decided that he’d like to date and have sex. The first season — a batch eight half-hour episodes — covers his awkward encounters with women, his inappropriate crush on his therapist, and his relationship with the teenage girl he eventually asks to prom. It also deals with the challenges of his parents. His father (Michael Rapaport) is trying to figure out how to truly connect with his son for the first time while his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) aims to find her own identity apart from being the mother of an autistic child. It’s the older sister (Brigette Lundy-Paine) who is the real stand-out of Atypical. Like the big sister in the film and book series, Wonder, she aims to both support her brother while also carving out a life of her own separate from Sam. It’s not a groundbreaking series, and it has been criticized for its stereotypical depiction of autism, but it nevertheless funny, heartwarming, and very sweet.