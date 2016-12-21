Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last Updated: December 21st

There are plenty of good TV series on Netflix Instant (and you can find more with these secret codes). If you’re trying to figure out what to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at 50 of the best shows on Netflix right now, ranked.

cw

50. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (1 of 2 seasons)

A musical series about a woman who leaves her prestigious job in Manhattan to follow an ex-boyfriend to a small town in California, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is like no other show on a show on television. The premise is not unlike that of Felicity, but the tone is unique: Quirky and hilarious on the surface, but dark and subversive underneath. As co-creator (along with Aline Brosh McKenna) and star, Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom provides catchy songs with irreverent lyrics that offer dark meditations on depression, insecurity, and the challenges of balancing careers and love lives. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a funny, feminist and infectious, and the best new show on network television in 2015.

netflix

49. Sense8 (1 of 1 season)

Once the Wachowskis’ underappreciated sci-fi series establishes its characters, there’s at least one profoundly moving moment in every episode. Sense8 is rich with brilliant ideas, and, though they’re not always executed with perfect logic, the chemistry between the characters is undeniable. It’s impossible not to root for them, to feel and experience their ups and downs, their confusion and heartbreak, and, most of all, their love. The Wachowskis first foray into television is at once romantic, life-affirming, and thought-provoking.

FX

48. Sons of Anarchy (7 of 7 seasons)

Seasons three to five are wildly inconsistent, but the first, second, and sixth seasons of Kurt Sutter’s biker drama are some of the most intense and violent television you’ll ever watch. Described early on as The Sopranos with motorcycles, Sons is an intermittently great show, although its clusterf*ck of a final season knocks it lower on the list than it might have landed otherwise.

FXX

47. The League (7 of 7 seasons)

A combination of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Curb Your Enthusiasm and fantasy football, The League‘s not as funny as Sunny, but it’s also not as misanthropic as Curb. Its awkward humor never feels uncomfortable, and Jason Mantzoukas’ Rafi is one of the funniest recurring characters you’ll find anywhere.

Warner Bros. Television

46. Arrow (4 of 5 seasons)

Arrow may not get the attention of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but it is more fun. It’s a potent combination of dark characters, addictive serialized storylines and villains of the week, and an attractive cast buoyed by one of the coolest guys on television, Stephen Amell. The first two seasons go down quickly and sweetly, but the third season hits some rough patches.

