Last Updated: December 21st
There are plenty of good TV series on Netflix Instant (and you can find more with these secret codes). If you’re trying to figure out what to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at 50 of the best shows on Netflix right now, ranked.
50. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (1 of 2 seasons)
A musical series about a woman who leaves her prestigious job in Manhattan to follow an ex-boyfriend to a small town in California, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is like no other show on a show on television. The premise is not unlike that of Felicity, but the tone is unique: Quirky and hilarious on the surface, but dark and subversive underneath. As co-creator (along with Aline Brosh McKenna) and star, Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom provides catchy songs with irreverent lyrics that offer dark meditations on depression, insecurity, and the challenges of balancing careers and love lives. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a funny, feminist and infectious, and the best new show on network television in 2015.
49. Sense8 (1 of 1 season)
Once the Wachowskis’ underappreciated sci-fi series establishes its characters, there’s at least one profoundly moving moment in every episode. Sense8 is rich with brilliant ideas, and, though they’re not always executed with perfect logic, the chemistry between the characters is undeniable. It’s impossible not to root for them, to feel and experience their ups and downs, their confusion and heartbreak, and, most of all, their love. The Wachowskis first foray into television is at once romantic, life-affirming, and thought-provoking.
48. Sons of Anarchy (7 of 7 seasons)
Seasons three to five are wildly inconsistent, but the first, second, and sixth seasons of Kurt Sutter’s biker drama are some of the most intense and violent television you’ll ever watch. Described early on as The Sopranos with motorcycles, Sons is an intermittently great show, although its clusterf*ck of a final season knocks it lower on the list than it might have landed otherwise.
47. The League (7 of 7 seasons)
A combination of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Curb Your Enthusiasm and fantasy football, The League‘s not as funny as Sunny, but it’s also not as misanthropic as Curb. Its awkward humor never feels uncomfortable, and Jason Mantzoukas’ Rafi is one of the funniest recurring characters you’ll find anywhere.
46. Arrow (4 of 5 seasons)
Arrow may not get the attention of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but it is more fun. It’s a potent combination of dark characters, addictive serialized storylines and villains of the week, and an attractive cast buoyed by one of the coolest guys on television, Stephen Amell. The first two seasons go down quickly and sweetly, but the third season hits some rough patches.
No Frasier? How droll.
Thanks for the list, my queue is overflowing.
And you’re absolutely right about Breaking Bad :)
The Fall? Twin Peaks?
Breaking Bad? Mad Men, The Sopranos, The Wire, way better,
30 Rock is a better show than Arrested Development.
Wentworth is the best Netflix series. period. Also, where is the 100??
Honestly. Wentworth needs to be on here. Australian female prison. It’s what OITNB wishes it could be. And I’m a die hard OITNB fan. Please consider watching. It’s fucking perfection.
wentworth is better
Seriously? Where is Shameless?!
Bojack Horseman? The Trailer Park Boys? Rick & Morty? Narcos? American Horror Story? Community?!?!?!
This list is atrocious, particularly as it was updated less than 2 weeks ago! For 1 the list is in the wrong order, how can you put shows like SOA, Dexter and Its Always Sunny not even in the Top 20 and have a sham of a comedy show like OITNB at #11?!?!?!
** Bojack is included. My bad
No shit powpowers. Supernatural wouldn’t go 11 seasons if It was garbage like half the shows on this list. Sons of anarchy in the 40s? Yeah I don’t know about that bud. Easily top 5. You are right orange is the new black is pretty good but not even close the the Australian show WENTWORTH! Now that’s drama and one of th best shows on television if not the best. Glitch is pretty good too but just one season so far. Bates motel. Hells on wheels. Shameless. Bones. Prision break. Netflix needs to put Canadian gem orphan black on. That would be top 3
No (US) Shameless?
WHERE THE FUCK IS SUPERNATURAL?!
Why is Breaking Bad so hyped up all the time? Season one was not that great, scoring only 75 percent and quite frankly it’s not that memorable. I can’t recall any scenes in that show that have made me scream at my television and I honestly can’t rememeber any crazy moments, unlike Game of Thrones, which is 100% the greatest drama and best television series of all time. The Red Wedding, The Purple Wedding, Hardhome, Battle of The Bastards, and so many more. It is also considered by many to have the greatest season finale in a show ever (Season 6, episode 10). I liked Breaking bad but it comes nowhere close to being the best.
I just finished Luke Cage last night. It started out great, then went to shit. The last three episodes are downright awful. I agree that Mike Colter is a star in the making, and Alfre Woodard kills it as always, but the storyline, fight choreography and acting outside of those two is just bad.
GOT >>>>>>>> Breaking Bad
Will isn’t Elliot, Mike is…seriously what is WRONG with you?
Damages is better than #50. All the seasons are good EXCEPT 5. Only a die-hard Phillipe freak would like that one.
Ohhh yes. I’ve failed to get a serie as interesting as breaking bad. Tried wire the first season got me boring. But am catching up with Louie and it just keeps getting interesting. 😂😂
Why is Hell on Wheels not on this list? It is a great series.
yes, Did you know Thomas Durant was a real person, and just as shady
and where is glitter force! SAO? Fairytail? Glitter force looks like a girl power show but its much more, every character is likeable, there are bad guys that are funny and loveable, have adventures(not that kind of adventures stop thinking dora) and they face difficulties
y is there no futurama on this list! my blood is boiling up!
Arrow? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tv series as bad as this one…
Although the acting and special effects weren’t amazing, the first 2 seasons were great!! season 3 started off well but the second half was terrible and season 4 was worse! But season 5 is so far so good, as it calls back to the dark and more grounded nature of the first season.
Did anyone else notice how fucking awkward that image of Glenn from TWD is?!
One word: House. OK, two more: Hugh Laurie.
i agree that breaking bad should be number one but The Wire is the best series of all time. Do some research and you will find little debate on that.
I’m surprised and dissapointed not to see Wentworth on this list. One of the best series I’ve ever watched and the only one I think compares to my other favorite, Breaking Bad.
The fact that they call Vera “Vinegar Tits” makes me think some of the Wentworth insult writers watch Veep
How can you not include Wentworth? Easily one of the BEST shows I have ever seen. So glad I found it on Netflix!
Wentworth is really great, and those slow motion basketball scenes with the ramped up metal music is hilarious perfection
I seriously criticize the judgement of the editors of this article calling Dexter’s season 4 the best and the last two “mediocre” i think season 2 is the best and 7 and 8 are “crazy good”.
Season 4 with trinity killer is one of the best seasons of TV ever! Season 1 was also an amazing start to the series! Season 7&8 were disappointing and lacked memorable scenes except for the ones that we wish we could forget
Jessica Jones.
right? 100% better than Luke Cage……and i actually liked Luke Cage.
Marco Polo is an awesome Netflix original and needs to be on this list!!
this
Season 1 was amazing and the 1000 eyes special was great, but season 2 was unbearable! I couldn’t get through it!
Is Rick and Morty not on US Netflix?
Where is The Shield? 6 Feet Under? Those should definitely be high up on this list!
They’re not on Netflix Instant, dumbass
Awww, crows is so cute showing his intellectual inferiority by insulting others.
House.
How many times are you going to recycle this same article? At least update it, they have made many new shows, all of which are far far better than the walking dead.
HA! you are so funny.
So surprised and disappointed that Grey’s Anatomy was not on this, who ever made this is dumb as hell
Lol
I notice The Wire is not on the list, probably not carried, but still remains the best ever, closely followed by Luther in my opinion. Perhaps not a coincidence that they both featured tour de force performancesby Idris Elba.
The wire isnt on netflix instant. It should still be number 1 on the list tho cause its the best show ever made.
One of my favorites which just came out is “Slasher.” Only 8 episodes and watched it one night. Daredevil was awesome as well.
You’ve got it wrong …”The Newsroom” should be number one…you didn’t even include it!! Powerfully compelling intelligent viewing!
Is “The Wire” on Netflix? If so, and I’m saying this as a HUGE Breaking Bad fan, then that should without question be the number one shown on this list. Far and away the greatest tv series I’ve ever had the privilege of watching.
No, but it’s on Amazon Prime.
You can’t beat Sean Connery as Bond, James Bond. I enjoyed Casino Royal , then Skyfall with Spectra coming in last. It’s sad M is gone I liked her sass.
Where is Heroes?
Where it belongs, in the dumpster behind the Baxter building
I’m too lazy to read the comments, but Burn Notice should be on here. It’s wildly underrated.
Agreed!
I think Lost definitely deserved a higher spot.
it’s a strange coincidence that this website made my profile picture look like the logo from Lost… wow
Really surprised that Grey’s Anatomy is not on the list. Arguably one of the best tv shows, and one of my favorites
WHY IS BROADCHURCH NOT ON HERE!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!
And yet most of those shows aren’t even on Canadian Netflix. . .
Is ‘Community’ not on U.S. Netflix? If it is, this list lost all credibility.
