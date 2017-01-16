Here’s A Golden Treasury Of ‘Young Pope’ Memes Since Jude Law Loves Them

01.16.17

The Young Pope — starring Jude Law as a young Pope — premiered on HBO Sunday night (our review here). Not surprisingly, the title of the show alone has spurred the creation of memes. But Jude Law himself was unfamiliar with the concept of memes, telling Stephen Colbert last week that he’d just learned what a meme was the day before and he loves them.

He echoed that sentiment at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday. He admitted, “At beginning of the week, I was completely unaware of what a meme was. I’ve become very aware and I love them. They’re very funny, and they’re very imaginative.” He went on to say, “I hope it will just provoke and prompt interest and intrigue. One of the most exciting facts I think, from the screenings in Europe, was the high number of young people that got involved. I don’t know if meme trends are reflective of young people’s interests, but if it is, then I’m very excited.”

The youths are indeed interested in Young Popin’, and we’ve been collecting our favorite tweets.

Some of us had to wonder how the pitch meeting with HBO must have gone:

