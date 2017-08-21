Twitter’s Got Jokes About The Newest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode, ‘Beyond The Wall’

#Twitter Reactions #HBO #Twitter #Game of Thrones
08.21.17 2 hours ago

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 “Beyond The Wall”.

Game Of Thrones went “Beyond The Wall” for the penultimate episode of this season (our review here). Of course, most of the reactions people shared on social media were about The Night King spearing Viserion the dragon (video here) and then turning a freakin’ dragon into a member of his undead army. But there were other big moments, like Benjen Stark returning after a long absence and– oh, that escalated quickly.

Before we get into reactions from this episode, we’d like to highlight a great joke we missed before about Lady Olenna’s badass exit in “The Queen’s Justice.”

As for Sunday’s episode, “Beyond The Wall,” people were making comparisons to the differences in dragon-slaying prowess:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#HBO#Twitter#Game of Thrones
TAGSDRAGONSgame of thronesHBOthe Night KingTwittertwitter reactionsWhite Walkers

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP