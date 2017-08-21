HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 “Beyond The Wall”.

Game Of Thrones went “Beyond The Wall” for the penultimate episode of this season (our review here). Of course, most of the reactions people shared on social media were about The Night King spearing Viserion the dragon (video here) and then turning a freakin’ dragon into a member of his undead army. But there were other big moments, like Benjen Stark returning after a long absence and– oh, that escalated quickly.

Before we get into reactions from this episode, we’d like to highlight a great joke we missed before about Lady Olenna’s badass exit in “The Queen’s Justice.”

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/7XxFfMMh78 — 🌈Danuel Fetizanan🌈 (@DanuelFetizanan) August 15, 2017

As for Sunday’s episode, “Beyond The Wall,” people were making comparisons to the differences in dragon-slaying prowess: