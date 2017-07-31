HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 “The Queen’s Justice”.

Game Of Thrones delivered another eventful episode (our review here), and strong feelings were had on social media. Of course, the biggest development was Lady Olenna’s mic drop of a death scene, wherein she continually needled Jaime Lannister, admitted to killing Joffrey, and told Jaime to tell his sister-girlfriend what’s up. On one hand (because Jaime only has one?), this means Jaime now knows Tyrion is innocent, which could lead to interesting developments later. On the other hand (which Jaime doesn’t have), it also led to some great reactions, including the Viper himself (Pedro Pascal) calling it his favorite scene:

I think my favorite scene #Olenna and maybe top five eps. Just don't come at me for the other stuff. Give me space to mourn. #GoTS7 — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) July 31, 2017

Jamie: Im giving you a peaceful death

Olenna: *chugs poison*

Olenna: I killed your son by the way

Jamie:

Olenna:

Me: …#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ync8kFLIOo — Mj (@mjalegro) July 31, 2017

Cersei: Nobody could execute a more vicious revenge than me. Olenna: Hold my glass of poisoned wine. #GameOfThrones #gots7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 31, 2017

Jaime: "There are many lessons in failures." Olenna: "You must be quite wise by now." #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/dbo0f3k43X — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 31, 2017

olenna tyrell would've been so good at twitter — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 31, 2017

A truly baller death, which is about the best a George R.R. Martin character can hope for (all men must die).

And of course, Twitter lit up at the meeting of Dany and Jon: