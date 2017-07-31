Twitter’s Got Jokes About The Newest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode, ‘The Queen’s Justice’

#Twitter Reactions #HBO #Twitter #Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
07.31.17

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 “The Queen’s Justice”.

Game Of Thrones delivered another eventful episode (our review here), and strong feelings were had on social media. Of course, the biggest development was Lady Olenna’s mic drop of a death scene, wherein she continually needled Jaime Lannister, admitted to killing Joffrey, and told Jaime to tell his sister-girlfriend what’s up. On one hand (because Jaime only has one?), this means Jaime now knows Tyrion is innocent, which could lead to interesting developments later. On the other hand (which Jaime doesn’t have), it also led to some great reactions, including the Viper himself (Pedro Pascal) calling it his favorite scene:

A truly baller death, which is about the best a George R.R. Martin character can hope for (all men must die).

And of course, Twitter lit up at the meeting of Dany and Jon:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#HBO#Twitter#Game of Thrones
TAGSDiana Rigggame of thronesHBOPEDRO PASCALT-PAINTwittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP