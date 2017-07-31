This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 “The Queen’s Justice”.
Game Of Thrones delivered another eventful episode (our review here), and strong feelings were had on social media. Of course, the biggest development was Lady Olenna’s mic drop of a death scene, wherein she continually needled Jaime Lannister, admitted to killing Joffrey, and told Jaime to tell his sister-girlfriend what’s up. On one hand (because Jaime only has one?), this means Jaime now knows Tyrion is innocent, which could lead to interesting developments later. On the other hand (which Jaime doesn’t have), it also led to some great reactions, including the Viper himself (Pedro Pascal) calling it his favorite scene:
A truly baller death, which is about the best a George R.R. Martin character can hope for (all men must die).
And of course, Twitter lit up at the meeting of Dany and Jon:
