This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 “The Spoils Of War”.

Game Of Thrones just unleashed the dragons to the delight of many (and to the possible end of one big character) in last night’s episode, “The Spoils Of War” (our review here). But the episode contained even more than a dragon-based answer to “How did Game Of Thrones season 7 break the record for most people set on fire?” There was also an anticipated reunion, a demonstration of Arya’s badassery, and more of Bran Stark being a big ol’ weirdo, among other things.

Bran continually provides fodder for jokes:

Bran Stark proves the old adage that humans are only as exciting as the grain they're named after. — SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) July 31, 2017

Why is Bran Stark aging into an exact average of all four Beatles https://t.co/vfibn3elvk—

David Thorpe (@Arr) July 31, 2017

Bran is giving off serious Professor X vibes #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IDYQb0nON3 — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) August 7, 2017

i'm just glad someone got bran a wheelchair — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) August 7, 2017

When someone tells you they can't rule Winterfell because they're the three-eyed Raven, that's called Bransplaining. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 6, 2017