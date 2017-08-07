Twitter’s Got Jokes About The Newest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode, ‘The Spoils Of War’

#Daenerys Targaryen #Twitter Reactions #HBO #Twitter #Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
08.07.17

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 “The Spoils Of War”.

Game Of Thrones just unleashed the dragons to the delight of many (and to the possible end of one big character) in last night’s episode, “The Spoils Of War” (our review here). But the episode contained even more than a dragon-based answer to “How did Game Of Thrones season 7 break the record for most people set on fire?” There was also an anticipated reunion, a demonstration of Arya’s badassery, and more of Bran Stark being a big ol’ weirdo, among other things.

Bran continually provides fodder for jokes:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Twitter Reactions#HBO#Twitter#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys TargaryenDRAGONSgame of thronesHBOJAIME LANNISTERTwittertwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 7 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP