Which Major Character Will Betray Rick This Season On ‘The Walking Dead’?

01.24.17 1 hour ago

Fans of The Walking Dead who have been paying attention have a rough idea of what’s coming in the back eight episodes of season seven. Rick Grimes and Co. will begin building up their alliances so that in the eighth season, Rick’s army will be in a position to take on Negan’s army of Saviors.

Here’s the partial synopsis:

Rick’s group will find out yet again that the world isn’t what they thought it was. It’s much bigger than anything they’ve seen so far. While they have a singular purpose — to defeat Negan — it won’t come easy … We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. [emphasis ours] Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.”

The key line here is “We’ll see treachery from people we trust,” and it’s that particular development that Lennie James — who plays Morgan on the show — recently spoke to in an interview with NME, essentially confirming that someone from Rick’s side of the ledger will go to Negan’s side and vice versa:

“On one level, it’s very obvious that we’re getting ready for war, and everyone who knows the comic books knows that we’re about to go into a couple of years of war. I don’t know how long that’s going to pan out in the television series, but it goes on for a while in the comics. So we’re about to go to war, and the second block [of eight episodes] is about meeting the protagonists and certain events that are going to decide what sides people take. And it’s not going to be a clear division of labour, let me say. There are some people who go to the dark side who are going to take you by surprise, and there are some people who are going to come over to the light — and that’s all a matter of perspective.”

Who will come to the “light” side from Negan’s camp? That seems fairly obvious. The show has been setting Dwight up as a good guy acting against his own preferences practically since the beginning, and I’m sure he’s only one more humiliation away from switching sides. If Negan were to kill Dwight’s former wife, for instance, he’d no longer have any incentive to continue doing Negan’s dirty work. She’s the only reason, in fact, that he’s chosen to keep himself alive for this long.

