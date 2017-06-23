AMC

There wasn’t much to laugh about in the dark third season finale of Better Call Saul, but behind the scenes, there was on particular scene that inspired an incredibly funny observation from Bob Odenkirk in this week’s Better Call Saul Insider Podcast.

The scene comes near the end of the episode, and is not that memorable by itself. In it, Kim Wexler is deciding whether to watch To Kill a Mockingbird for the second time that day while sharing her Doritos with Jimmy, who she suggests should dip the Doritos into the nacho cheese sauce. “It’s cheese on cheese,” Kim says to a reluctant Jimmy.

What’s funny about that scene is that it’s the first time Bob Odenkirk had eaten a Dorito in 30 years. “They’re loaded with chemicals. That’s all they are — a few kernels of corn that are blasted with chemicals,” Odenkirk said. “So, I was like, ‘I don’t want to put this weird chemical in my mouth.”