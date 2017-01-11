Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Through two seasons, the only main characters from Breaking Bad to appear on spinoff Better Call Saul are Jimmy McGill, Mike Ehrmantraut, Tuco Salamanca, Hector “Tío” Salamanca, “the Cousins,” and Domingo “Krazy-8” Molina. (Sorry, Ken, but you’re not a main character. Only a sap.) No Walter White, or Jesse Pinkman, or Hank Schrader. But a familiar face — as opposed to a half-face — will apparently be showing up in season three.

AMC just released a commercial for Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional chain restaurant from Breaking Bad where the “finest ingredients are brought together with love and care, then slow cooked to perfection.” (The wink after “cooked” is implied.) The flagship restaurant in Albuquerque is run by none other than Gustavo “Gus” Fring, who was put in contact with the man they call Heisenberg by Saul Goodman. The dots are beginning to connect.

There have been rumors that Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, would appear on Better Call Saul since the series premiered, but especially since that bizarre anagram theory. When asked about Gus’ potential return, Bob Odenkirk said, “The writers always do clever things, there’s little clues all over the show, visual clues… I really, really truly don’t know what’s going to happen in the show, that maybe we’ll see Giancarlo Esposito back in that great role again.” The Los Pollos Hermanos ad all but confirms Odenkirk’s suspicions. Fans seem pretty excited (or maybe they’re just hungry).