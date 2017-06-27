‘Better Call Saul’ Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

AMC

It’s all good, man: AMC announced on Tuesday that Better Call Saul, the rare spinoff that might be even better than the original, has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season in 2018. “Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob, and everyone involved with Better Call Saul,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, in a statement. “Bring on season four!”

Collier is, of course, referring to star Bob Odenkirk and co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who, while discussing how much longer he envisions Better Call Saul running, recently told us, “I will say I think this show has a definitely limit to it. It’s a story with a beginning and a middle and a definite end. I have to say, I would rather have it end too soon than go on too long.”

Interestingly, AMC’s announcement doesn’t mention season four being the show’s final season. Nor, based on what Gould told us, does it sound like he and Gilligan are ready to close the book on Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. (Imagine if they decided to — surprise! — end after the show after season three, and let fans fill in the rest of the blanks. There would be riots. In this scenario, I see Gilligan and Gould as the Joker in The Dark Knight, pouring gasoline on a pile of money. I know where they could borrow some fire.)

“You asked me how many seasons we have left,” Gould said. “Hopefully, it’s a creative decision to end the show, and not an economic one. So I don’t want to take anything for granted. I just feel lucky that we’ve done three seasons. I sure hope we get to do more.” Time to break out the double barrels.