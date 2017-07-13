Getty Image

Betty Gilpin is an actress best known for portraying Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan on Netflix’s GLOW and Doctor Carrie Roman on Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. You may have also seen her on Masters of Sex, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, and American Gods. Additionally, Gilpin has appeared in numerous off-Broadway stage productions. GLOW is available for streaming on Netflix (read our review of the show here).

Betty was nice enough to devote a few minutes of her time to participate in our 20-questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

In college it was a shot of Jameson with a Shirley Temple back, and then I realized I was trying to be a character in a novel. So one mezcal neat and then five glasses of water and two personal questions please.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Ashley Graham on Instagram and Zoe Kazan on Twitter.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Not The Bachelorette, no no. A documentary about whales and their role in the War of 1812.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

We’ll start with a bathtub full of meat sauce and a baguette the size of a fire hydrant to dip into the tub. Next we have baseball-sized gnocchi in chocolate sauce and it’s somehow good. Then Tempurpedic mattress pad-sized blueberry pancakes floating in maple syrup. And those are the appetizers.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Twitter, Politico, Amazon, Playbill.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I’ve been listening to “It’s Raining Men” on repeat for three days. I can’t and won’t stop.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Break up with him, eat some red meat, and don’t show anyone your poems.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Does a clicking in your hip mean early death?

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. But shoutout to Smokie who was Clint Eastwood in a cat.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I was “dragged” to *NSYNC in middle school and within ten minutes I had lost my voice from screaming lyrics.